Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.88% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.28. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

