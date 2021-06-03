Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 111,412 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

