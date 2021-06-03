Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry over the past year. Its successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Furthermore, Meritage Homes’ strategy to target entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. The company reported 11% year-over-year growth in total orders in the first quarter 2021. Improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and increased demand for single family homes in low density areas is likely to aid Meritage Homes in upcoming quarters. Although rising land and labor costs are concerns, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved north in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects.”

MTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.57. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

