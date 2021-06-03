Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.89 ($10.46).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

B4B3 opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.78. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

