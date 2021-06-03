MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:MFV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 3,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

