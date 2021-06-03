MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE:MFV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 3,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.97.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
