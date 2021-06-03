Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 30,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 162,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

MSFT stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.47. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

