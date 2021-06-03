Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III Sells 10,000 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $165.74 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 209,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

