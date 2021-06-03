Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III Sells 10,000 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $165.74 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $165.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.82.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.
MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 209,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.