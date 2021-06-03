Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Christopher Fitzgerald Sells 2,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MIME opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.