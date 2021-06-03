Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104.15 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Mina has a market cap of $701.04 million and approximately $104.15 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $4.70 or 0.00012111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00329780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00237783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.01190609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,917.37 or 1.00243840 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 149,100,221 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

