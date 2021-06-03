Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.36

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.36 and last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.