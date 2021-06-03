Minter Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37,428.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $37,428.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00070013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00284189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00200608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $455.95 or 0.01184010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,223,018,568 coins and its circulating supply is 4,017,809,001 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

