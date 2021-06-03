Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70,397.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and $70,397.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $334.32 or 0.00867723 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00286993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00197306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.22 or 0.01184100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.16 or 0.99832176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 93,542 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.