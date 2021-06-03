Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,617 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 263,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.16. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.