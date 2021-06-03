Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 933 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 146,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,583,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,314,000 after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

