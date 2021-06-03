Mission Wealth Management LP Has $656,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.53.

VRTX stock opened at $210.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

