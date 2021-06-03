Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 472 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.62.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $243.46 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

