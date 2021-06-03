Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 104,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 529,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after buying an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

