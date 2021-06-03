Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $301.38 million, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Mistras Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 262,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.