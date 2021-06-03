Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Cap Reaches $18.13 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002378 BTC on exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $18.13 million and $4.02 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00082610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.86 or 0.01026970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00052734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.81 or 0.09353649 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

