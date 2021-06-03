Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MONRF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

