Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MONRF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

