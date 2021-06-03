Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

