Monero Classic Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $30,575.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.06 or 0.00789208 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.