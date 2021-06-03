MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Update

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 29th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.75 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.50 million, a PE ratio of -220.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

