MoonSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,726.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $13.69 million and approximately $43,726.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00490423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,417,608 coins and its circulating supply is 21,397,107 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.