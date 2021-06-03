Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

