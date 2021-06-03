MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

MOR opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.96. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

