Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 million.

NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,799. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

