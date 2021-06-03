Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE MPLX remained flat at $$29.04 on Friday. 99,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,074. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.