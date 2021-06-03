MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.46

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.46 and last traded at C$62.06, with a volume of 44124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.50.

The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.71.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

