MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.46

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$62.46 and last traded at C$62.06, with a volume of 44124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.45.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.50.
The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.71.
In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
