MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 431,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

