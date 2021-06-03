MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $15.22 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Dover by 19.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 28.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 69,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.72. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

