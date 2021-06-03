MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 373,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

