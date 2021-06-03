MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,912 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.58. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.00 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

