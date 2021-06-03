MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $22.02 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 114,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $235.00 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $244.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

