MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,786 shares of company stock worth $5,813,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

