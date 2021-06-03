MVL (MVL) Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $185.49 million and approximately $4,393.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00082767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.01012409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.08 or 0.09332478 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,882,632,167 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

