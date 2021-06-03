Mysterium (MYST) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Mysterium has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $5,557.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00082109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01013531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.98 or 0.09296254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052089 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

