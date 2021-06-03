Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Short Interest Update

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the April 29th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,131,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -21.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

