Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.99). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,270. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,533,538 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

