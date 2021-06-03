National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. National HealthCare accounts for about 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in National HealthCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,451. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

