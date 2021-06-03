NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Buys 72 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).

On Thursday, April 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £149.65 ($195.52).

On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray purchased 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($197.14).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 209.60 ($2.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.73. The company has a market cap of £24.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.89. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

NWG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

