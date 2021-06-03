NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Katie Murray Buys 72 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).
Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59).
- On Thursday, April 29th, Katie Murray bought 73 shares of NatWest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £149.65 ($195.52).
- On Tuesday, March 30th, Katie Murray purchased 79 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £150.89 ($197.14).
Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 209.60 ($2.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.73. The company has a market cap of £24.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.89. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
