nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.58. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Get nCino alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $89,358,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 over the last 90 days.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.