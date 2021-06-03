nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.23)-(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $258-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.69 million.nCino also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-(0.05) EPS.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.48. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

