NerveNetwork (NVT) Price Up 11.3% This Week

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $173,784.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.



NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

