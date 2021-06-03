Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NSRGY opened at $123.95 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $125.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $451,949,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,316,000 after buying an additional 162,664 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 6.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 100.7% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

