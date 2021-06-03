NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.06 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

