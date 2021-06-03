NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

NTAP stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. NetApp has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $80.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.84.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

