NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $75.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Shares of NTAP opened at $77.06 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

