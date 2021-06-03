NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.06 on Thursday. NetApp has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $80.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

