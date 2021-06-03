New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) & Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Financial Contrast

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and New Fortress Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.15 -$6.76 million N/A N/A New Fortress Energy $451.65 million 16.33 -$182.15 million ($0.55) -76.22

Stabilis Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Fortress Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stabilis Solutions and New Fortress Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 New Fortress Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Stabilis Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $0.40, indicating a potential downside of 94.84%. New Fortress Energy has a consensus target price of $43.85, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and New Fortress Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88% New Fortress Energy -40.46% -28.02% -3.91%

Summary

New Fortress Energy beats Stabilis Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. It also supplies LNG. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; and landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as well as Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

